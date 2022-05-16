Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the April 15th total of 81,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 95,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of GLP stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.89. 1,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,620. Global Partners has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $914.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.38.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.25. Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.