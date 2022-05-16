Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 87.9% from the April 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $22.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.34. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $33.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,905 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 158,328 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,163,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $31,415,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

