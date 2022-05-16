Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $83.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.87. 11,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,500. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average of $70.10. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 over the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

