Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Asset Management LLC

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,890 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $5,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 596 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,500. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total transaction of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

