Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
