Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Price Target Cut to C$1.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.