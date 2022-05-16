Golden Entertainment (GDEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ: GDEN):

5/14/2022 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2022 – Golden Entertainment was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

5/6/2022 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/6/2022 – Golden Entertainment had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

5/6/2022 – Golden Entertainment had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $66.00 to $57.00.

4/22/2022 – Golden Entertainment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Golden Entertainment, Inc. is a diverse gaming company which offers casino, distribute gaming and lottery services. The company’s gaming divisions consists of Golden Casino Group, PT’s Entertainment Group and Golden Route Operations. Golden Entertainment, Inc., formerly known as Lakes Entertainment, Inc., is based in Las Vegas, United States. “

3/31/2022 – Golden Entertainment is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Golden Entertainment stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.94. 176,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $281.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.84 million. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $27,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 168,129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $9,548,045.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock worth $42,409,156. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 155.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,908,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,873 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 20.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,322,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,780,000 after purchasing an additional 227,562 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 499.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 912,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,819,000 after purchasing an additional 760,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 747,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,392,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

