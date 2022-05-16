Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN – Get Rating) (TSE:AUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Golden Minerals is a growing gold and silver producer based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on producing gold and silver from its Rodeo Mine and advancing its Velardeña Properties in Mexico and, through partner funded exploration, its El Quevar silver property in Argentina, as well as acquiring and advancing selected mining properties in Mexico, Nevada and Argentina. Golden Minerals is based in GOLDEN, Colo. “

Shares of AUMN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.37. The company had a trading volume of 306,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,834. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $0.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.07.

Golden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN Get Rating ) (TSE:AUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.48 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 47.04% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Golden Minerals will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 207,209 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 243,413 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 98,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Golden Minerals by 5.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,642,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 143,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

