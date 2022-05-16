Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR) Short Interest Down 26.8% in April

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the April 15th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBRGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,412. Goldenbridge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.46.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.