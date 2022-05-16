Good Life Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 395,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 52.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 184.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 80,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 52,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $66.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.53. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 44.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.81.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

