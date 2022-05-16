Good Life Advisors LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Nokia Oyj by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 527,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.95.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.81.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 3.13%.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

