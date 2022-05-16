Good Life Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 359 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,302,244,000 after acquiring an additional 467,894 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,377,882,000 after acquiring an additional 349,132 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 919,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $521,362,000 after acquiring an additional 324,649 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $611.00 to $455.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $403.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.27 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total value of $197,140.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

