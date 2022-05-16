Good Life Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of SDVY stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $31.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

