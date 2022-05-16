Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 619,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the April 15th total of 869,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,548.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.19.

OTCMKTS GDDFF remained flat at $$1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $8.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

