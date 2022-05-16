Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Short Interest Up 41.3% in April

Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the April 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 603,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,354 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

GPL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Panther Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.00.

GPL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,049,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $76.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.73.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

