Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 106.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $632,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 187,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,125.8% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.28. The company had a trading volume of 35,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.90. The stock has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $274.79 and a 12 month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

