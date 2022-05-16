Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $11.64 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 216.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,379 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $11,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,799,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,657,000 after acquiring an additional 302,554 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,797,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 187,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 286,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $31.20. 174,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,742,823. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.92. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.93 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.