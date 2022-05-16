Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $18.04 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after acquiring an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 15,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $405.50. 221,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,359. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $386.78 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

