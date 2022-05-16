Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $4.90 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,838 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 180,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,904,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

