Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $5.90 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,972 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.72, for a total value of $2,855,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $31.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $738.30. The stock had a trading volume of 877,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,997,488. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $939.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $980.61. The company has a market capitalization of $764.89 billion, a PE ratio of 104.42, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $956.97.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.