Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after acquiring an additional 610,141 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,794,000 after acquiring an additional 655,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. 1,611,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,795,035. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.24. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

