Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Takes Position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 296,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,605,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned about 2.92% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COMB. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,786,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA COMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.30. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $35.17.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.