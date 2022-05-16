GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.15

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.15 and last traded at C$5.18, with a volume of 26699 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.95.
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The firm has a market cap of C$119.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile (CVE:GPV)
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
