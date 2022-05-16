GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GTY Technology Holdings Inc. is a SaaS company which offers a cloud-based suite of solutions primarily for North American state and local governments. GTY Technology Holdings Inc., formerly known as GTY Govtech Inc., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on GTY Technology from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of GTY Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.09.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass bought 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.49 per share, with a total value of $28,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in GTY Technology by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,092,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after purchasing an additional 543,250 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GTY Technology by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,858,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 359,021 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of GTY Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 703,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 320,065 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its position in GTY Technology by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 202,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 116,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital, and integrated payment services via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

