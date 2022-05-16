Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 112.5% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 213,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,123,000 after acquiring an additional 112,869 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth $949,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 460.0% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,190,000 after purchasing an additional 64,367 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 52.4% in the first quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.09. 1,620,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,416. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $133.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 62.68% and a negative net margin of 107.20%. The firm had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

