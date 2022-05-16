Guardian Capital Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $249.49. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,296. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.00 and a 200-day moving average of $235.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,382.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.89.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 in the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Constellation Brands (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.