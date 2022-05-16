Guardian Capital Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,150 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,365,013 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $603,936,000 after acquiring an additional 106,018 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 23,928 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,774,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,340,000 after acquiring an additional 556,700 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.23.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.88. 85,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,404,098. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $74.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The mining company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.25. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.90%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

