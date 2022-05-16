Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has $714,000 Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 218.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $17.86 on Monday, hitting $812.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,317. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.61 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,054.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,154.09. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $640.00 and a one year high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.34). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $939.00 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

