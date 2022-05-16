Guardian Capital Advisors LP Purchases 785 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $69.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,890. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $64.37 and a one year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

