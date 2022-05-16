Guardian Capital Advisors LP Raises Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,625,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,970 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,423,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,809,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,447,000 after acquiring an additional 974,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,304,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,052,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPM. Raymond James set a $61.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

WPM stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.57. 46,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,584,959. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.93%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

