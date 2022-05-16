Guardian Capital Advisors LP Sells 1,025 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 310.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 295.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,498,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,832,078,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821,357 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,832,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,694,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 307.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,135,970 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,135,357,000 after buying an additional 11,420,612 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.85. The stock had a trading volume of 375,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,893,914. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.68. The company has a market cap of $518.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.82.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

