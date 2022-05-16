Guardian Capital Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Guardian Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.63. 95,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,953,002. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $373.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. upgraded shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

