Guardian Capital LP Acquires 2,600 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,012,000 after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 100,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 1,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $110,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,137 shares of company stock worth $3,376,679. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,090. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $95.48 and a one year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Duke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.