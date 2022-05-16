Guardian Capital LP Has $2.13 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guardian Capital LP lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Aflac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after purchasing an additional 369,258 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,145,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,636,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,889,000 after buying an additional 245,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,368,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,476,000 after buying an additional 232,692 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.80. 27,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,113,261. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

