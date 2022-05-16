Guardian Capital LP Invests $259,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.15.
Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The company had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.75%.
In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.
Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.
