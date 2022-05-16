Guardian Capital LP Invests $413,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 313,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. 34,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

