Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Guardian Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $1,600,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Airbnb by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 6,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.93, for a total value of $1,135,624.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.53, for a total value of $677,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,246 shares of company stock valued at $118,588,867. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABNB stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.69. 80,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,393,546. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82 and a beta of 0.27. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.22 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

