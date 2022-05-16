Guardian Capital LP Reduces Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Guardian Capital LP decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,135,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.24. The stock had a trading volume of 60,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,582. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

