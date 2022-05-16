Guardian Capital LP Takes Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 233,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 155,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 253.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,565,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,192,000 after acquiring an additional 97,905 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.78.

ELS stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,002. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.59. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.57 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average is $79.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.59 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 19.91%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 107.89%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.