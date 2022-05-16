GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of GXO Logistics worth $10,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 253,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $282,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $311,814,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,239,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of GXO traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,733. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.25.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $108.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

