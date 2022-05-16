HackenAI (HAI) Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

HackenAI (HAI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. One HackenAI coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HackenAI has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $155.80 or 0.00519462 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00036547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,852.83 or 1.72887245 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004711 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008536 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling HackenAI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

