Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
HLG stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. Hailiang Education Group has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.
Hailiang Education Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
