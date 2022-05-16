HaloDAO Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week (RNBW)

HaloDAO (RNBW) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, HaloDAO has traded down 24.2% against the dollar. One HaloDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HaloDAO has a market cap of $63,310.78 and $125.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.19 or 0.00517036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51,799.54 or 1.72572886 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004707 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

Buying and Selling HaloDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars.

