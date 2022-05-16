Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives $338.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $338.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on HBRIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 670 ($8.26) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Harbour Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBRIY remained flat at $$5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. Harbour Energy has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $7.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.0968 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

