Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hasbro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Hasbro posted sales of $1.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.92 billion to $7.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on HAS. TheStreet cut Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.14.

In related news, Director Michael Raymond Burns bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Hasbro by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 139.1% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 116.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.10. 897,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,439. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.03.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

