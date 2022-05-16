HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($58.95) price objective on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($75.79) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.00 ($62.11) price objective on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.00 ($71.58) price target on HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.18 ($71.77).

Shares of HEI opened at €52.18 ($54.93) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.01 ($49.48) and a 1 year high of €76.98 ($81.03). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €53.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

