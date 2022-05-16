Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

HSDT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 28,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,013. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.02). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

