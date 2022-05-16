Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Buys $25,013.28 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) CEO Ross Dove bought 20,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $25,013.28. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,423.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HGBL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.18. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,572. The company has a market cap of $43.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Heritage Global Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Global by 87.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41,713 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,449,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Heritage Global by 488.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 459,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 70,123 shares in the last quarter. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

