Highland Management Partners 9 LLC Acquires Shares of 171,945 Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT)

Highland Management Partners 9 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 171,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Red Cat comprises about 0.1% of Highland Management Partners 9 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Red Cat as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Cat by 119.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 43,285 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Red Cat in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Red Cat stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 361,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,108. Red Cat Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $7.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 11.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Red Cat ( NASDAQ:RCAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 143.12%.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products, services, and solutions to the drone industry. It offers commercial and government unmanned aerial vehicle technology for reconnaissance, public safety, and inspection applications. The company also provides First Person View (FPV) video goggles; and software and hardware solutions that enable drones to complete inspection services in locations where global positioning systems are not available.

