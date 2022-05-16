HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th.

HomeTrust Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 76.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. HomeTrust Bancshares has a payout ratio of 15.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HomeTrust Bancshares to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $26.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $32.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $412.05 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.64.

HomeTrust Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HTBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 114.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.