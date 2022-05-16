Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Shares of HMC traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,281. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. Honda Motor has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on HMC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

